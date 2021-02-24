Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal to discuss Senate election strategy today

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz here in Lahore on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the meeting will be held at Maryam Nawaz’s residence Jati Umrah at 2:00 pm.

The meeting will discuss upcoming Senate elections and matters pertaining to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Manzoor Chaudhry and other PPP leaders will be accompanied by the PPP chairman during the visit to PML-N leader residence.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has arrived in Lahore today where he is likely to stay for three days in connection with the preparations of Senate polls.

During his stay in Lahore, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will hold important meetings with PPP lawmakers at the residence of Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood.

Read: PPP will wield better results in Senate elections, chairman Bilawal

Earlier in the day, PPP central leader and former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif at the courtroom here to consult over the Senate election.

Gillani, who has been a joint candidate of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for a senate seat from Islamabad, inquired about the health of Shehbaz Sharif in the meeting with the PML-N leader at the courtroom number 5.

Comments

comments