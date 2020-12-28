LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz have agreed not to hand over the resignations of the opposition lawmakers to the speakers of the National and provincial assemblies, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to details, the understanding over the matter of the resignations was developed during a meeting between both leaders ahead of Maryam Nawaz’s departure from Naudero on Monday.

According to sources having knowledge of the discussion between the two leaders, Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto agreed to limit the resignations with the leadership only rather than submitting them to the speakers of the assemblies.

“Instead they decided to put pressure on the incumbent government through a long march towards Islamabad,” they said.

The sources further said that a meeting of the PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Tuesday will make a final decision on resignations from the assemblies, as announced by the PDM leadership.

“Most of the CEC members are against giving resignations from the assemblies,” they said adding that the CEC meeting could decide against resignations citing the supremacy of the democracy as an excuse.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz along with PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari visited the Garhi Khuda Bukhsh graveyard of the Bhutto family on Monday.

They offered fateh and laid floral wreath on the grave of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. Maryam’s spouse Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, PML-N leaders Marriyam Aurangzeb and Pervez Rasheed, PPP’s Sherry Rehman and others also accompanied them during the visit.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari himself drove his car with Maryam sitting in the front seat of the vehicle from the Bhutto House in Naudero to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

