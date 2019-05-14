Maryam blasts govt over arrest of PML-N leader’s son

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N vice president, on Tuesday slammed the arrest of the son of PML-N’s provincial president in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Amir Muqam.

“Arrest of son of Ameer Muqam by FIA at the behest of his political rivals is blatant political victimization,” she tweeted.

Slamming the FIA, she questioned if they don’t see “corruption” in the Peshawar Metro Bus project.

“Don’t worry; days of your accountability are near,” she said, adding, “nothing has surfaced against us but their are piles of [evidence of corruption] against you.”

Arrest of son of Ameer Muqam by FIA at the behest of his political rivals is blatant political victimisation.

پشاور میٹرو میں اربوں کی کرپشن نظر نہیں آ تی؟ فکر نا کرو تمہارا یوم حساب بھی قریب ہے۔ ہمارے خلاف تو کچھ نہیں نکلا، تمہارے خلاف تو انبار لگے پڑے ہیں۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 14, 2019

Read Also: Ishtiaq Muqam, others handed over to FIA for three-day physical

Earlier, on May 13, the Anti-Corruption Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Amir Muqam’s son over alleged financial corruption in a road construction project.

FIA had initially launched investigation against Muqam, who served as the adviser of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif during the previous government over alleged corruption in N-90, a road constructed between Shangla and Alpuri in district Shangla.

Total cost of the project in 2009 was around Rs850 million, but the cost soared to Rs2.8 billion in 2013. The FIA has launched a probe into how the cost jumped.

According to the agency, Muqam’s son Ishtiaq among five contractors were arrested by the FIA soon after completion of an inquiry into alleged corruption in the construction of Alpuri Road in KP’s Shangla district.

Comments

comments