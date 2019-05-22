Maryam calls PM Imran ‘Nalaiq-e-Azam’

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday severely criticised the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over rising inflation and price hike in the country.

Addressing workers after condoling with PML-N leader Baligh ur Rehman on the death of his wife and son, she said inept and incompetent rulers’ taking the rein of the government is no less than a tragedy.

Maryam said it has been ten months since the new government assumed power but the country hasn’t heard any good news. The gas tariff was pushed up by 140 per cent and prices of other essential commodities were jacked up as well, she lamented.

She said 220 million people are reeling from inflation.

Slamming Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said she called him ‘Nalaiq-e-Azam.’

The PML-N vice president said former premier Nawaz Sharif brought the country on the path to progress.

She said PM Imran Khan used to say he would not ask for loans but has been doing so since coming to power.

Maryam said the death of PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son Usman and his friend in a road accident is a big tragedy.

About the rape and murder of 10-year-old girl, Farishta in Islamabad, the PML-N leader said she was horrified by the incident and denounced the police’s role in the wake of the incident. She said the victim girl is a daughter of Pakistan.

