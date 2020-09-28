Maryam closed chapter of her uncle’s politics today: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz has closed the chapter of her uncle’s politics today, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Shahzad Akbar said that Maryam Nawaz has exposed the PML-N president during her presser today. He said that Maryam told the people that her uncle obeyed Nawaz Sharif’s orders but he believed in the politics of compromise.

The adviser said that Shehbaz Sharif and his party have lost the legal battle and added that the Lahore High Court had rejected his bail plea in a money laundering case.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was arrested after he failed to satisfy the court.

Responding to a presser of Maryam Nawaz over Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest, he said that even religion allows investments in properties, however, the law will come into force if these properties are made using illegal procedures.

“Maryam Nawaz claimed that they have inherited wealth from their forefathers. If this is the case then why they are not giving money trail behind the purchase of the properties under question,” he added.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz had said that Shehbaz Sharif was punished for staying loyal to his brother, Nawaz Sharif.

“Even his family is being targeted with wife and daughters declared absconders and son, Hamza Shehbaz put behind bars,” she had said while addressing a presser after the arrest of the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and added that even such tactics could not break his loyalty towards his brother as he openly announced to stand alongside Nawaz Sharif.

She had further termed meetings of Zubair Umar with the military leadership as his personal affair.

