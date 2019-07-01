Maryam Nawaz condemns arrest of Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday condemned the arrest of Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported.

The PML-N leader took to twitter saying, “Rana Sanaullah was arrested due to its daring and brave narrative.

She claimed that the incumbent government was behind the arrest of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah.

The PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has also condemned the arrest of Rana Sanaullah and called it ‘political victimization’.

“Under which case and crime Rana Sanaullah was arrested by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)”? asked Shehbaz.

Earlier, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed to have arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah near Lahore.

ANF officials confirmed that that Rana Sanaullah was taken into custody over his alleged involvement in drug peddling.

The PML-N leader was arrested days after a large-scale crackdown on drug peddlers in Punjab, sources said and added that Sanaullah was shifted to an unidentified place for further investigations.

The sources said that Sanaullah was heading to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting when he was taken into custody near Seghi.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda termed Sanaullah detention a good sign and said that they would not stop the ongoing accountability process in the country.

