Maryam increasingly becoming known for her record U-turns, Chohan remarks

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and Punjab’s prisons minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said Saturday on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that the opposition alliance increasingly becoming synonymous with climbing down from their claims with repeated U-turns, ARY News reported.

Of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, whose party leads in opposition and accounts for a major chunk in PDM, Chohan said has made a record of retreating from her positions.

U-turn after U-turn is now the trademark of this opposition alliance that has descended to a new low in trying to fool masses, as evident in the stunt yesterday, said Chohan in a reference to Ata Ullah Tarar’s police arrest ‘fiasco’.

Maryam Nawaz finds courage in returning to masses despite her repeated and called out backpedaling from earlier promises, remarked the provincial minister.

Adding on his criticism of the opposition party alliance, Chohan asked in a rhetoric sense why are they evading the ordinance to repeal secret balloting in Senate polls.

“Obviously it is because they can see Senate seats slipping away from their hands if balloting is made open,” he claimed.

[PDM] Stop making a fool of people with your little gatherings in the name of political power shows, he concluded.

Separately on impending Senate polls, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh chapter has announced today so far 20 candidates have submitted their nomination forms for the Senate election from the province.

A spokesman for ECP Sindh said that out of the total nomination forms, 12 have been submitted by PPP candidates. “The PPP filed nominations on three technocrat seats and three seats reserved for women,” he said.

The spokesman further said that the MQM-P has also submitted nomination forms including four on general seats, one on seats reserved for women and another one on a technocrat seat.

