Maryam moves LHC to seek permission to meet Nawaz Sharif twice a week

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday filed a plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking permission to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif twice a week.

In her plea, Maryam stated that her father is suffering from heart and other diseases and government is only allowing meeting him once in a week.

She pleaded the court to pass judgment ordering government to allow meeting Nawaz Sharif twice a week.

The former premier is currently serving seven-year prison term awarded to him in the Al-Azizia reference.

Earlier this week, Punjab Chief Minister Spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill had rejected the reports of barring provision of homemade food for former premier Nawaz Sharif at the prison.

“No one has stopped the provision of homemade for Nawaz Sharif. He is eating homemade food items on a regular basis,” said Gill while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Commenting over the health of former prime minister, Gill had said that 21 cardiologists are continuously monitoring the health of Nawaz Sharif, adding that he is the only Pakistani who is getting this service

