Poor people’s difficulties increased after budget: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday alleged that the nationals are suffering after the announcement of the budget which increased miseries of the common people, ARY News reported.

Maryam Nawaz was addressing the journalists after the conclusion of all parties conference (APC) hosted by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) today.

She said that the poor people’s difficulties are increased after a significant hike in prices of electricity, gas, wheat, medicines and other commodities.

The PML-N vice president said that the ‘fake government’ should not be accepted by the nation. She strongly criticised the devaluation of Pakistani rupee and hike in dollar rates.

Maryam was of the view that the removal of Senate chairman is not preferable to resolve national issues.

While answering to a question, she clarified that there is no differences exist in Sharif family and the political workers have complete belief on the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. However, she clarified that all individuals have the right to express their opinion but the final decision is in hand of top leadership which must be accepted by heart.

Earlier in the day, the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) witnessed disagreement and disarray among its ranks when the members reportedly discouraged demands of collective resignation from the National Assembly (NA).

Sources said that the opposition leaders gathered at the Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazal (JUI-F) chief’s call to devise a mechanism to further protests and initiation of a possible street agitation against the current government and its policies was met with stiff dissent from among their ranks with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) airing reservations over the call.

On the other hand, JUI-F, Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PK-MAP) were among those in favour of the decision to resign from assemblies.

