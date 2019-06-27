LAHORE: The vice president of PML-N, Maryam Nawaz, met his incarcerated father Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday.

As it was a visitors’ day at the prison today, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader went to visit former premier Nawaz Sharif and apprised him about the outcome of All Parties Conference (APC) that took place on Wednesday in Islamabad.

She informed Nawaz regarding the decisions taken at the opposition’s APC.

Yesterday, while addressing the journalists after the conclusion of APC, Maryam said that the poor people’s difficulties were increased after a significant hike in prices of electricity, gas, wheat, medicines and other commodities.

Read More: APC fails to agree on tangible anti-government strategy

The PML-N vice president said that the ‘fake government’ should not be accepted by the nation. She strongly criticised the devaluation of Pakistani rupee and hike in dollar rates.

While answering to a question, she clarified that there were no differences between the Sharif family, and the political workers have complete faith in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

Comments

comments