Maryam’s appearance: NAB seeks deployment of Rangers

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday decided to beef up security outside its Lahore office during the appearance of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz before the Lahore bureau on March 26, ARY News reported.

According to details, the accountability watchdog has written to the interior ministry to deploy rangers on March 26 at NAB’s Lahore office in order to avoid any untoward incident during the appearance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz.

Yesterday it emerged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz will lead a rally of the party activists to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office on March 26.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly and PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has taken the responsibility to make PML-N power show on the appearance of Maryam Nawaz before the NAB as successful.

According to sources, Hamza Shahbaz today chaired a meeting of PML-N lawmakers from Lahore which was also attended by Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, and others.

During the meeting, the lawmakers and other party leaders were tasked to bring a large number of people with them for the rally.

“Maryam Nawaz will lead a rally from Jati Umrah to NAB office in Lahore,” they said adding that she would be accompanied by Hamza Shahbaz and PDM leadership.

The NAB has summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for questioning in two cases, alleged illegal land transfer and Chaudary Sugar Mills.

