Maryam Nawaz cancels Bannu visit to attend PDM rally over security concerns: sources  

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has cancelled her visit to Bannu to participate in a public gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) owing to security concerns, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the party has cited both harsh weather conditions and security concerns as the reasons behind the cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s visit to the Bannu.

The sources further said that the public gathering scheduled for January 06 is now cancelled and new dates for the public gathering hosted by JUI-F would be announced later.

It is pertinent to mention here that NACTA and provincial home departments have already issued terror alerts, warning the opposition leadership of imminent attacks from terrorists during the PDM rallies.

In October 2020, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) warned that Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan is planning attacks on political and religious leaderships across Quetta and Peshawar in the near future.

According to the alert issued by the counter-terrorism watchdog, TTP is planning a terrorist attack on political and religious leaders of the country in the two provincial capitals.

Read More: ‘PDM should postpone rally after issuance of security alert by NACTA’

NACTA has suggested LEAs in its letter to heighten the security provided to the leadership of religious and political parties.

It has also notified the chief secretaries of all the provinces, including those of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. It may be noted that NACTA implied Indian recent propaganda hints at the same possible attacks, which it fears are planned by TTP in the near future.

Comments

comments