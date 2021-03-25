LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday slammed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after it postponed the latter’s hearing scheduled for March 26, ARY News reported.

While addressing media after meeting with a delegation of BNP-Mengal, the PML-N leader said that the anti-corruption watchdog has postponed the hearing of her case citing coronavirus but on the other hand Covid-affected Prime Minister Imran Khan today chaired the meeting with ministers.

“Anti-graft watchdog has postponed hearing due to coronavirus but why Covid-affected PM Imran chaired a meeting with ministers?” she questioned.

“The NAB has now turned into an institution of political victimisation,” the PML-N vice president alleged, adding that NAB sent her summon notice right after when Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced long march.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that she was attacked by NAB during her last appearance before the anti-corruption watchdog back in 2019.

She said that the Opposition leader in the Senate will be from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today postponed the hearing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz scheduled for March 26 (tomorrow) due to rising coronavirus cases.

According to a press release issued by the anti-graft watchdog, a meeting was held today to discuss the hearing tomorrow alongside the recommendations provided by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) in wake of the third Covid wave.

“The meeting decided to postpone the Maryam Nawaz hearing scheduled for March 26 as the NCOC has banned gatherings of all kinds,” reads the press statement.

The anti-corruption watchdog in a statement said that the new date for Maryam’s hearing will be announced later at an “appropriate time”.

