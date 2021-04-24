LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has called off her scheduled visit to Karachi amid the recent rise in Covid-19 infections.

Party spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb confirmed the PML-N leader cancelled her trip to the port city due to the coronavirus posing the threat to people’s lives. The decision was taken to keep people and party workers from getting infected with the rampaging pathogen.

Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to reach Karachi on Saturday (today) to lead the election campaign of PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail for by-elections on a National Assembly seat (NA-249) in Karachi.

PML-N Karachi had constituted committees to welcome the party’s central leader. The PML-N vice president was to lead rallies in different areas of NA-249 constituency and the main public gathering was to be held at Bismillah Chowk of Baldia Town area of Karachi.

The by-poll in the constituency is scheduled for April 29 and the electioneering in the constituency will culminate at midnight of 27 and 28 April.

