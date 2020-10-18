Maryam’s father is a convict in corruption case, reminds Shahbaz Gill  

KARACHI: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that he had listened to the speech of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in Karachi but wanted to remind her that her father was a convict in a corruption-related case, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter after the speech of Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz Gill said that besides her father, Maryam Nawaz is also convicted by Pakistani courts over her lies and in theft and fraud case.

“While narrating the entire fairy tale you did not mention about the money trail,” the PTI leader said. He further responded that if Maryam says that she was not brought up on looted money then where are receipts of money transfers.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz thanked the people of Karachi over a warm welcome by people of the city during her visit to attend the PDM rally.

Read More: PDM Karachi rally marred by pandemonium

Addressing the rally, the PML-N leader paid tribute to the provincial government and lauded the services of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for their efforts amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would not be able to repay the love which I have received during my Karachi visit today,” she said and added that Karachi’s maiden appearance has reminded her of late Benazir Bhutto, whom she had met only once.

“I did not feel any difference between the streets of Lahore and Karachi,” added Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz once again criticised the federal government over inflation in the country and termed PML-N’s reign as glorious.

Comments

comments