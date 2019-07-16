Maryam Nawaz announces to lead country-wide protest rallies

LAHORE: Daughter of former premier Maryam Nawaz announced on Tuesday to lead country-wide protest rallies in support of his incarcerated father Nawaz Sharif.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Insha’Allah [Godwilling] I shall be leading protest rallies across Pakistan that will not only ask for justice for Nawaz Sharif but demand rule of law, freedom of expression, end to [the] manipulation of the entire system to punish public representatives, stealing people’s mandate, [the] imposition of SELECTED.”

She added: “Every Pakistani who wishes to live in a free, democratic and just Pakistan, must join.”

یہ وطن امانت ہے اور تم امیں لوگو https://t.co/FGBW0NqLtW — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 16, 2019

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik was reportedly heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.

The Pakistan Muslime League Nawaz has been demanding the release of its supreme leader since the controversy of video leak against the accountability judge.

