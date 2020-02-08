LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday constituted a new bench for the hearing of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi will hold hearings on Maryam Nawaz ECL case, whereas, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh will become part of the newly-constituted bench.

On January 8, the LHC fixed the plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

During a proceeding into the case on January 21, the judge questioned the reason for which Maryam Nawaz is insisting to travel abroad.

The lawyer replied that her father, Nawaz Sharif, was severely ill. The judge questioned again as if her father is alone and nobody is there to take care of him. The counsel said Maryam Nawaz is his daughter and it is her right to look after her father.

The lawyers sought more time for the preparation in the case. Later, the court accepted the plea of the lawyers and adjourned the hearing till the first week of February.

Maryam Nawaz’s plea

The PML-N leader in her petition said that the LHC had ordered the federal cabinet to decide on removing her name from the ECL but it decided not to remove her name from the no-fly-list.

She pleaded that her father Mian Nawaz Sharif’s health was deteriorating and he was under medical treatment out of the country. “Being his daughter his care is my responsibility,” the PML-N leader said.

She pleaded to the court to issue an order for removal of her name from the ECL and returning of her passport.

Shehbaz calls for allowing Maryam to visit Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Feb 5, said that Nawaz Sharif’s health situation is still critical and they have to change the treatment procedures twice owing to the absence of his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

He said that Maryam Nawaz should have been with Nawaz Sharif at that moment but she is not allowed to travel abroad to meet her ailing father. “Nawaz’ current health condition is critical owing to complex and deadly diseases faced by him,” the PML-N leader said.

“Nawaz has already undergone open-heart surgeries twice and during ongoing treatment at Royal Brompton Hospital, he was diagnosed with severe contractions in his veins leading to heart,” he said adding a large part of his heart remained affected from it.

