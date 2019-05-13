Maryam Nawaz to partake in electoral politics soon, says PML-N leader

ISLAMABAD: As soon as the legal complications are resolved, newly nominated vice president of PML-N Maryam Nawaz will participate in the electoral politics, said the party’s senior leader Pervaiz Rasheed.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader said owing to the court’s decision in infamous Panama case, Maryam could not partake in 2018 elections. However, “we are waiting for the legal complications to be resolved,” so that the daughter of the PML-N supremo could contest elections.

“Maryam Nawaz is a political worker and she effectively plays her part,” Pervaiz Rasheed added.

On May 3, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif in a statement had announced to nominate Maryam Nawaz as party’s Vice President.

Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to challenge Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as vice president in the court.

“Maryam Nawaz is convicted from the court, how she can hold a party position”, PTI leader and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

He said the political heir of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was given a temporary relief as her jail term was suspended by the court, but her conviction remains intact.

Qureshi said consultation was underway with the lawyers in this regard, and the party is also mulling over to contact the Election Commission of Pakitan (ECP) in this matter.

