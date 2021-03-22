LAHORE: Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly and PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has taken the responsibility to make PML-N power show on the appearance of Maryam Nawaz before the NAB as successful, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to sources, Hamza Shahbaz today chaired a meeting of PML-N lawmakers from Lahore which was also attended by Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, and others.

During the meeting, the lawmakers and other party leaders were tasked to bring a large number of people with them for the rally.

“Maryam Nawaz will lead a rally from Jati Umrah to NAB office in Lahore,” they said adding that she would be accompanied by Hamza Shahbaz and PDM leadership.

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday it emerged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz will lead a rally of the party activists to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office on March 26.

According to sources within PML-N, the party has directed the lawmakers, and activists to prepare for the rally. “A meeting to devise a strategy for the appearance of Maryam Nawaz before the accountability watchdog has been summoned on Monday,” they said.

the NAB has summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for questioning in an alleged illegal land transfer case.

She is required to turn up at the bureau’s Lahore office on March 26. According to the corruption watchdog, the Sharif family members allegedly illegally acquired 3,500 kanals of land in Raiwind in collusion with the district administration and revenue officials in 2013.

