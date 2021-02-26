Maryam Nawaz to welcome Hamza Shahbaz after release from Kot Lakhpat jail: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz would be present outside the Kot Lakhpat prison to welcome Hamza Shahbaz Sharif after his release from jail, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to sources privy to the details, the incarcerated PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has been released on bail and would leave the Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday (tomorrow).

“The PML-N has finalized all arrangements to welcome Hamza Shahbaz outside the jail,” they said adding that he would be brought to the Model Town residence of the Sharif family via Kacha Jail Road.

They further said that separate camps have been setup on the route of the rally to welcome the incarcerated PML-N leader and son of Shahbaz Sharif.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court in Lahore on Thursday issued released orders for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz after submission of Rs10 million surety bond against his bail.

Read More: NAB unearths Hamza’s unaccounted bank transactions

The surety bond was submitted in the court of AC Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhri by advocate Amjad Pervez. The court granted bail to Hamza in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case in 2020, but due to arrest in assets case the surety bond was not submitted by PML-N.

The court after verification of the surety bond issued release orders for Hamza Shahbaz.

On February 24, the court had approved the bail of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif after hearing arguments of his lawyers and the NAB prosecutor.

