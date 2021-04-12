Maryam Nawaz announces to visit Karachi for NA-249 by-poll electioneering

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that she will visit Karachi in the coming days to help PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail in his election campaign, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N leader said that she will be going to Karachi for the election campaign for NA-249 by-elections.

“Insha’Allah coming soon. Karachi is my heart,” she said while replying to a tweet of Ismail.

Insha’Allah coming soon. Karachi is my heart ❤️ https://t.co/tyJgcSuii4 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 12, 2021

Talking to media in Lahore today, Maryam said that she would be going to Karachi and called upon the people of the constituency to vote for PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail in the NA-249 by-election for Karachi’s progress and development.

The election commission today issued an advance warning to Miftah Ismail, the PML-N candidate in NA-249, about Maryam Nawaz’s visit of the constituency.

“According to our information, Maryam Nawaz will likely visit the constituency. The members of the national and provincial assemblies should not accompany with her during the visit of the constituency,” the ECP said in its prior warning to the PML-N candidate.

Read More: ECP serves warning to Miftah Ismail on Maryam Nawaz’s NA-249 visit

“According to the election rules, no member of the national or provincial legislature could participate in the election campaign,” according to the election commission notice.

The major political parties who have fielded their candidates for the important NA-249 by-poll have intensified their respective election campaigns in the constituency.

The NA-249 seat had fallen vacant after Faisal Vawda of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) resigned from the National Assembly for his Senate seat. In the 2018 general elections, Vawda had defeated PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif in the constituency with a narrow margin.

The by election in the NA-249 constituency will be held on April 29.

Comments

comments