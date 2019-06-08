Maryam Nawaz reaches Kot Lakhpat jail to meet father

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, along with husband Captain (retd) Safdar, reached Kot Lakhpat jail on Saturday to meet his incarcerated father Nawaz Sharif.

As per details, the father-daughter duo could not meet last Thursday, the designated day for meeting with prisoners, owing to Eid holidays.

Dr. Adnan, personal doctor of Nawaz, was also accompanying Maryam during the meeting.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz regretted that she was not allowed to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Taking to Twitter, she said she asked for permission to see the PML-N supreme leader to inquire about his health but was not allowed to meet him.

“I just wanted to say that what is befalling us today will befall you tomorrow,” she said, adding that a reminder is necessary because the act of retribution is unavoidable.

The supreme leader of PML-N is serving his seven-year term in the Al-Azizia reference at Kot Lakhpat jail of Lahore.

