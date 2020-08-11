LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday assailed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) following a clash between party workers and police outside the bureau’s office ahead of her appearance before it, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference along with senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders at Model Town residence, she said that police attacked ‘peaceful’ party workers and resorted to shelling and aerial firing outside the NAB office.

Levelling allegations against NAB, the PML-N president said that the accountability bureau’s only purpose was to harm her in today’s NAB appearance. Maryam Nawaz said that the party did not ask workers to gather outside NAB Lahore office. “Party workers reached Lahore bureau to show solidarity with their leader, they were not called by the leadership” she added.

“I made a video and uploaded it on Twitter in which police officials were pelting stones at my vehicle,” said Maryam Nawaz and added she could have injured as a result of the attack if her car was not bulletproof.

Commenting over the health of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, she said that the condition of former prime minister is still not good and doctors have advised him to take bed rest.

The PML-N Vice President further said that Nawaz Sharif has directed party leadership to participate in All Parties Conference (APC) and fully cooperate with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

It is pertinent to mention here chaos was witnessed outside NAB office on Tuesday afternoon after PML-N workers clashed with police personnel ahead of party leader Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the bureau.

The PML-N leader had to turn back home after the corruption watchdog cancelled her scheduled hearing owing to the tense situation outside its office.

Police have arrested around 50 PML-N workers over their involvement in stone-pelting outside NAB office ahead of party leader Maryam Nawaz’s appearance on Tuesday afternoon.

