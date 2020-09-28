LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Monday admitted that former Sindh Governor and senior PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair Umar had met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bajwa last week to discuss matters related to her and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

“Muhammad Zubair Umar belongs to PML-N and its obvious that he had discussed me and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with Army chief Gen Bajwa which was held last week”, she said while addressing a press conference in Lahore along with other PML-N leaders.

She further termed meetings of Zubair Umar with the military leadership as his personal affair.

Last week, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair had confirmed his meetings with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa after DG ISPR apprised media regarding their details.

Speaking during the ARY NEWS programme, Off The Record, Muhammad Zubair said that he met COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa during lunch and the discussion between the two also included a debate on matters pertaining to Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif.

“Army chief termed matters against the PML-N leaders as legal affairs and said that courts should decide on them,” he said while quoting COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa and further added that such meetings are held in secret.

The PML-N stalwart said he had a 40-year-old relationship with COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa. “I met him during the wedding ceremony of Asad Umar’s son, where the army chief asked me to meet him in Islamabad,” he said.

