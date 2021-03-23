Maryam Nawaz’s appearance: NAB’s plea for Rangers deployment approved

LAHORE: The Punjab government has accepted the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for making special security arrangements during the appearance of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz on March 26, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Punjab’s cabinet committee on law and order approved declaring the NAB office ‘red zone’ besides ordering the deployment of Rangers and police personnel outside the NAB Lahore office on March 25 and 26, sources told ARY News.

The decision was taken following the NAB’s request for Rangers’ deployment outside its Lahore office where PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz is expected to appear before the investigators.

Read: Maryam Nawaz to lead PML-N rally to NAB office on March 26: sources

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said in a statement that strict action will be taken against those disturbing law and order situation nor anyone would be allowed to violate standard operating procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19.

Earlier, the anti-corruption watchdog had written a letter to the home ministry to deploy rangers on March 26 at NAB’s Lahore office in order to avoid any untoward incident during the appearance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz.

Read: NAB summons Maryam after ‘new’ money laundering evidence emerges

The anti-graft watchdog had summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for questioning in an alleged illegal land transfer case on March 26.

According to the corruption watchdog, the Sharif family members allegedly illegally acquired 3,500 kanals of land in Raiwind in collusion with the district administration and revenue officials in 2013.

Maryam had been asked to bring relevant land record along with her.

