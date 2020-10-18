Maryam Nawaz skips PDM consultative meeting at Bilawal House   

KARACHI: No one from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) including its Vice President Maryam Nawaz attended a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at Bilawal House in Karachi to discuss the agenda of the Karachi rally, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a consultation over the agenda and message to be propagated during the public gathering of the multi-party alliance of opposition parties in Karachi.

Maryam Nawaz who was scheduled to reach Bilawal House for the meeting did not arrive there on time. During her absence, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman discussed overall political situation and ways to take forward the movement of the opposition parties.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is holding a second rally in Karachi today (Sunday).

The public gathering will be held at Bagh-e-Jinnah ground which is adjacent to Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum.

A 160 feet long and 60 feet wide stage has been set up in Karachi’s Jinnah Bagh while over 50,000 chairs have also been arranged to facilitate the participants.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is already present in Karachi while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has left for Karachi to attend the gathering.

