Maryam Nawaz plants question during presser on Nawaz’s silence?

LAHORE: A video footage of the presser held by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday apparently showed that she planted a question asked by a reporter regarding the silence of Nawaz Sharif over the ongoing political situation, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to the footage, it appeared that Maryam Nawaz whispered into the ear of the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb during a presser on Tuesday after PML-N activists clashed with the police outside NAB Lahore office ahead of her appearance before the accountability watchdog.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Soon after the whispering, the spokeswoman was seen typing a message on her phone and just after finishing with it, she asked one of the reporters sitting on the other side to look into his mobile phone for the message.

She could be heard in the footage trying to seek the attention of a reporter named Arif.

The spokeswoman then indicated the reporter to ask the question, which later turned out to be the last query of the presser.

“Why Nawaz Sharif is silent?” the reporter asked.

Read More: Maryam Nawaz launches verbal attack on NAB after PML-N workers’ hooliganism

Maryam Nawaz thanked the reporter at least thrice for asking the query and responded that he was not silent instead he has done his part.

Speaking on the matter, the spokesman of the Punjab government Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that it was not a new thing on part of the PML-N leadership as previously her father, Nawaz Sharif, used to do the same while playing cricket.

“They have adopted the same behaviour,” he said.

Comments

comments