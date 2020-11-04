Maryam Nawaz to lead PML-N campaign in GB polls from Nov 05

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz would head to Gilgit Baltistan for a seven-day visit from November 05 to lead the election campaign of the party in the GB polls, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to details issued by the PML-N regarding Maryam Nawaz’s visit to the region, the vice president would reach Skardu on November 05 and address a public gathering at Ghuwari later in the day.

She would address PML-N rallies in Skardu and Dambudas areas of the Gilgit Baltistan on 6 and 7 November followed by public gatherings in Gahkuch on November 08, Astore on November 10 and Chilas on November 11.

Maryam Nawaz would also lead a rally, to be taken out from Shigar to Skardu, on November 06.

It is pertinent to mention here that the polls in Gilgit Baltistan are scheduled for November 15.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shehbaz Khan blamed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for violating election code of conduct in GB.

“Notices have been served to 95 people including leaders of the PPP over violation of the code of conduct”, the CEC Gilgit-Baltistan said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, here today.

Reacting to claims of pre-poll rigging in GB, Raja Shehbaz Khan said that he is in Islamabad currently and the parties levelling the allegations of rigging should meet him.

We will hold transparent elections in GB, he vowed.

Describing the arrangments made by the election commission of GB, Shehbaz Khan said GB Scouts will also perform duties along with police during elections.

The GB CEC said that the number of registered voters in the area in 2015 was 6,18,624 while the number currently stands at 7,45,362.

