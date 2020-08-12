Were reporters ‘given’ specific questions during Maryam Nawaz’s presser?

LAHORE: A video clip from Maryam Nawaz’s August 11 press conference which raises questions if some reporters were given specific questions to ask during the presser is going viral on social media, ARY News reported.

The video clip shows Maryam Nawaz whispering some instructions to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb during the presser after which a reporter was asked to “ask a question”.

The spokesperson was then seen typing a message on her phone and just after finishing with it, she asked one of the reporters sitting on the other side to look into his cellphone for the message or perhaps the “question”.

She could be heard in the footage trying to seek the attention of a reporter named Arif.

Marriyum Aurangzeb then indicated the reporter to ask the question, which later turned out to be the last question of the presser.

“Why Nawaz Sharif is silent?” the reporter asked.

Maryam Nawaz thanked the reporter at least thrice for asking the query and responded that he was not silent instead he has done his part.

Speaking on the matter, the spokesman of the Punjab government Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that it was not a new thing on part of the PML-N leadership as previously her father, Nawaz Sharif, used to do the same while playing cricket.

“They have adopted the same behaviour,” he said.

