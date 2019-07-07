Govt has not stopped Maryam Nawaz from holding rally in Mandi Bahauddin: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that government didn’t stop Maryam Nawaz from holding a public rally at Mandi Bahauddin, ARY News reported.

“Government has requested Maryam to change the place of public gathering due to security concerns, but never stopped her from holding a rally in the city,” said Qureshi while talking to media in Multan.

FM Qureshi said that the video presented by Maryam Nawaz in a news conference has no value and credibility after clarification from Judge.

“All the talk of Maryam Nawaz related to the video is based on her supposition,” he added.

He stressed the need for forensic examination of the video/audio exhibited by Maryam Nawaz in the news conference.

Earlier in the day, Accountability court Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail has denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations.

Yesterday, Maryam claimed the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence in a video showed during her press conference.

In a press release issued here from Islamabad, today, Judge Malik said that video clip is not representative of their conversation. He said the video was not reflective of what he said to Nasir Butt.

