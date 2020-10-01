Maryam says Nawaz Sharif to become prime minister for fourth time

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif had remained prime minister of the country thrice and would also be elected for the fourth time, ARY NEWS reported.

She said this while addressing a presser alongside PML-N stalwart Javed Hashmi and others. “PML-N is not the party of a single province instead we have a mandate from the entire country,” she said.



Maryam Nawaz demanded that those concerned should respond to the allegations hurled by Nawaz Sharif rather than dodging the queries.

She announced to join hands with others to remove the fake government. The PML-N leader, however, said that they are political opponents and would fight for their ideologies without crossing the lines.

She further said that before choosing this path, they were aware that it would not be an easy task to go ahead on it. “I am not afraid of arrest as it had happened in the past,” she said adding that there were many more in the PML-N to stand for their cause in her absence.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz Sharif had been playing an active role in the party after the arrest of the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

Soon after the arrest, Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that Shehbaz Sharif was punished for staying loyal to his brother, Nawaz Sharif.

“Even his family is being targeted with wife and daughters declared absconders and son, Hamza Shehbaz put behind bars,” she said adding that even such tactics could not break his loyalty towards his brother as he openly announced to stand alongside Nawaz Sharif.

