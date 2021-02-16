PM has declined reqeusts to allow Maryam’s UK visit, Fawad Chaudhry says

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz seeks to go to London for which some backdoor negotiations have taken place, ARY News reported.

He however said of the bid of negotiations initiated by Maryam Nawaz that Prime Minister Imran Khan has outrightly declined the application put forward by leading opposition party’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

مریم نواز لندن جانا چاہتی ہیں اور اس کیلئے بیک ڈور رابطے کئے گئے لیکن وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے اس درخواست کو مکمل طور پر رد کر دیا، آپ تحریک کا شوق پورا کریں لیکن اس کیلئے آپ کو پاکستان رہنا ہو گا۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 16, 2021

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf lawmaker Chaudhry remarked that since Maryam is so passionate about leading the political movement, she must fulfill her wishes while she stays within Pakistan.

Separately earlier today reflecting on the same matter, federal information minister Shibli Faraz commented that Maryam’s claims and messages imply her desire to leave for London, which he said will never materialize.

Faraz also said instead of renewing her father and ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s passport, we will send him a travel document, in an apparent reference to his absconding from accountability cases in Pakistan.

