Maryam pays tribute to lawmakers for supporting ‘Nawaz Sharif’s narrative’    

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday paid tribute to her lawmakers for supporting “Nawaz Sharif’s narrative” in the Senate elections, ARY News reported.

Addressing a general council meeting of the PML-N, Maryam Nawaz said that the party’s workers and lawmakers stood with the narrative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “The weight of Nawaz Sharif’s narrative was carried by the PML-N workers,” she said,

“Nawaz Sharif’s voter and supporter have awakened,” she said, adding the PML-N workers protected the narrative of their supremo during by-elections in Daska.

Maryam Nawaz said that PML-N’s workers will not allow anyone to steal the votes of people. She maintained that people were waiting for Nawaz Sharif so that economic activities could be started in the country.

Earlier today, former president Asif Ali Zardari had thanked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for supporting Yousuf Raza Gilani, the joint candidate of PDM in Senate elections.

Well-informed sources had said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had telephoned Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman to extend his gratitude over support to Yousuf Raza Gilani in Senate polls.

