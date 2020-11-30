ISLAMABAD: Federal information minister Shibli Faraz said Monday of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) jalsa today in Multan that none of the party leaders from the opposition alliance talked about the poor class as they are only worried about saving their businesses, ARY News reported.

He said Maryam Nawaz is struggling to emerge as Benazir Bhutto in vain while Benazir’s own son could not follow in the footsteps of his mother.

Their only target is Prime Minister Imran Khan, said information minister Shibli Faraz, adding that the PDM alliance thinks if they succeed in bringing down Imran Khan, their corruption business will prosper which Khan would never allow.

He said while Bilawal is quarantining himself after testing Covid positive but was lecturing others it is nothing so people join their rallies. He said PDM is nothing but a circus and all of them are political acrobats.

On the economy and inflation, he said the present inflation is temporary and is like a disease which is being cured. He said Covid did not descend on Pakistan only but is a global pandemic.

There is no politicisation of Covid-19 he said but rhetorically added that the PDM was one form of corruption-corona.

Separately today, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) leader Maulana Owais Noorani was barred from speaking during the PDM rally in Multan.

The revelation was made by Maulana himself after he made the disclosure via a message on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Owais Noorani said that he was invited from the stage three times to address the public gathering, however, guards wearing grey and black uniform did not allow him to go up to the stage.

He lamented the attitude meted out to him and said that all PDM leaders are facing a similar security risk. “The PPP leaders alone are not facing the security issues,” he said while expressing his annoyance over the disrespect meted out to him.

