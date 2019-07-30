Maryam to appear before NAB tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz will turn up before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Wednesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

The corruption watchdog has summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, sons Hussain and Hassan on July 31 in connection with its probe into a money laundering and income beyond means case.

The bureau launched investigation against the former premier, Maryam, opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, and Yousuf Abbas and others over their alleged involvement in money-laundering and assets beyond means case.

Maryam has been summoned by NAB for being a major shareholder of Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

The bureau is said to have found evidence of telegraphic transfers (TT) worth millions of rupees by the Sharif family, including Maryam.

The evidence against the owners of the sugar mills came to the fore during the investigation against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Salman in money laundering and income beyond means case.

Comments

comments