Maryam denied permission to meet Nawaz in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Maryam Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz regretted on Tuesday that she was not allowed to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail where he is serving his seven-year term in the Al-Azizia reference.

Taking to Twitter, she said she asked for permission to see the PML-N supreme leader to inquire about his health but was not allowed to meet him.

“I just wanted to say that what is befalling us today will befall you tomorrow,” she said, adding that a reminder is necessary because the act of retribution is unavoidable.

