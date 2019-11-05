Maryam’s release order yet to be issued

LAHORE: A release order for PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, who was granted bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case on Monday, has not been issued yet, ARY News reported.

Her release order couldn’t be issued today as the relevant judge was on a two-day leave.

A duty judge is expected to issue the release order tomorrow.

Maryam was allowed to stay with her ailing father Nawaz Sharif at the Services Hospital Lahore by the Punjab government on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Yesterday, a two-member LHC bench headed by Justice Baqir Ali Najfi announced the verdict granting bail to the PML-N leader against a surety bond worth Rs10 million to secure her release and surrender her passport.

It is noteworthy that Sharif has been discharged from Lahore’s Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) where he was under treatment for the past two weeks. He will be shifted to the Sharif Medical City Hospital for further treatment.

The PML-N supremo Nawaz will stay at the Services Hospital Lahore for the time being and is expected to be shifted to the Sharif Medical City tomorrow.

