Places of worship, Masjid al Haram and Masjid e Nabwi (S.A.W) in Saudi Arabia have yet again been opened for devotees in Saudi Arabia on Friday after all precautions related to coronavirus were completed at the vicinity, ARY News reported.

Five people have thus far tested positive for the deadly coronavirus while pilgrims intending to partake in Umrah as yet remain disappointed due to the ongoing ban on the religious practice due to the outbreak of the virus.

Read More: Coronavirus spreads to 80 countries, 3286 deaths reported

The Saudi government has asked the expatriates to leave the kingdom within 60 days after issuance of the final exit visa.

Read More: Saudi Arabia issues regulations for ‘final exit visa’

According to Saudi Arabia’s directorate general of passport, the final exit visa will expire after 60 days of its issuance and the immigrant will have to pay SR1,000 as fine.

The 60-day grace period is given to the expatriates so that they can complete their exit procedure. The passport department clarified that the conversion of the visit visa to Resident ID is banned.

Comments

comments