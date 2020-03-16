KARACHI: Minister for Transport, Mass Transit, Labour, Human Resources, Information, Religious Affairs and Forests for government Sindh on Monday said that people hoarding coronavirus prevention masks should have serious consequences, ARY News reported.

The minister said that the government has initiated a crackdown against those hoarding surgical and/or N-95 masks and will be punished under law as the activity will hence be deemed illegal given the coronavirus pandemic.

Shah also said that people with symptoms of coronavirus like cough, fever and flu should wear masks and practice social distancing.

Shah also emphasised the practice of regularly washing hands as a method of prevention against the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter rubbishing claims saying that the government has ‘smuggled’ 200 million masks to China.

Replying to a Twitterati, the federal minister said that those levying blame have no sense and are just spreading fake and baseless rumours about the government.

