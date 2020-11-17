Masked thieves smash and grab valuable watches, rings within minutes

The CCTV footage of a robbery scene showed a band of masked thieves smashed and grabbed valuable watches and rings worth more than £100,000 from a jewellery shop within minutes in Cambridgeshire.

The masked thieves were seen wearing gloves and long-sleeved tops and trousers while breaking the protective display glass and grabbing expensive watches and rings into sacks.

The alarm was triggered as soon as the group entered the shop, however, they managed to flee from the scene.

The incident took place in Ely, Cambridgeshire at the Italian Jewellery shop on Friday morning where they made off with more than £100,000 worth of watches and rings, according to local police.

Reacting to Friday’s incident, Italian Jewellery said on Facebook: “We are very sad to let you know today that during the night our shop in Ely was robbed.

“We are asking for your help. If you know anything or saw anything between 2:30-3:00 am around Ely Town Centre on the 13th November. Especially 4 men coming from the high street toward the high street passage.

“Please share with as many people as you can so we can hopefully get some information on what has happened. Stay safe and take care”

Detective Sergeant Ashley Ryan, who is investigating, said: “This was a smash and grab which saw a staggering amount of jewellery stolen in a matter of minutes. I’m urging anybody who has any information about the incident, or who recognises the men, to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

