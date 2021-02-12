Over 100-vehicle pile-up kills at least six, injures dozens in Texas

At least six people were killed and dozens more sustained injuries in a pile-up involving over 100 vehicles including tractor-trailers on a slippery freeway in Fort Worth, Dallas.

The incident took place on Fort Worth Interstate 35 in which mass casualties were reported after a pile-up of around 133 vehicles during rush hour on Thursday morning due to icy situation.

A video posted on Twitter showed a tractor-trailer sliding at a high speed into traffic. The crash led to others and sent some vehicles into the air.

At least six people are dead following a more than 100 car pileup near Fort Worth, TX, which authorities are blaming on a severe ice storm@OmarVillafranca with the latest as warnings of dangerous winter weather are posted from Washington State to D.C.pic.twitter.com/2NY3VpVHov — Norah O’Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) February 11, 2021

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, authorities were going to each vehicle to assess medical needs after the “mass casualty incident” involving tractor-trailers and other vehicles on Interstate 35.

The freeway was closed for the whole day in order to remove vehicles one by one, said the spokesperson, adding that 36 people were shifted to hospitals with varying degrees of injuries.

Multiple persons were trapped inside the crashed vehicles, whereas, the authorities used the Jaws of Life to pry open vehicles.

According to local media reports, freezing rain and sleet overnight caused the dangerous accident.

