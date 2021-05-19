ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiative, Asad Umar, inaugurated the mass vaccination center in the federal capital on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The centre has been established at F-9 Park that will vaccinate 7,000 citizens against COVID-19 daily. A total of 75 counters have been established.

Talking to the media, he said that 100 trained vaccinators would remain on duties and standard services will be provided to the citizens in this center.

Mass Vaccination Centre inaugurated in F9 Park. Plan to vaccinate entire Islamabad in the next few months in sha Allah. pic.twitter.com/CTRjm8vX7x — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) May 19, 2021

The minister urged the people to visit their nearest vaccination centers for vaccination against COVID-19.

“We want to end all restrictions as early as possible including the opening of educational institutions and markets but it depends on meeting the target of the maximum number of vaccination in the country,” he added.

“In order to make federal capital free from coronavirus, MNAs of federal capital are personally taking part in Covid-19 vaccination drive,” he said and appealed to the other political leaders, MNAs, MPAs to lead such drives in their respective areas.

Pakistan Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus has claimed 104 more lives across Pakistan over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 19,856.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,256 new COVID-19 infections were reported during the said period. Overall 886,184 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far.

