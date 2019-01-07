Solution of masses’ problems top priority of government: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the solution of problems, the masses are tackling with, is the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government, ARY News reported on Monday.

These views he expressed, during meeting with the elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, members of the National Assembly (MNA) who called on him at his office, here today.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Naeemul Haq and other MNAs met the prime minister to apprise him about the civic problems in their respective constituencies.

The lawmakers were assured by PM Khan about the immediate solution of the problems and added that the incumbent government is using it’s all out efforts to address the issues of the masses.

Mr Khan directed the elected members of his party to remain in touch with the people of their respective constituencies.

During the meeting, the matters of party were also discussed.

Earlier today, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry met the prime minister to discuss country’s overall situation and the recent ruling of the Supreme Court into money laundering case.

The matters of removal of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and CM Sindh’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) also came under discussion.

