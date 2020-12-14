Web Analytics
Masses reject PDM’s narrative: Shibli Faraz  

ISLAMABAD: Terming the opposition’s public gathering in Lahore a flop show, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that the masses rejected the narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported.

In his tweets, Shibli Faraz said that the people of Lahore had boycotted the opposition’s public meeting in Lahore. The minister said PDM leaders were perturbed due to the non-participation of people.

 

He termed the PDM an ‘unnatural’ alliance of the opposition parties. Shibli Faraz

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had lauded the political maturity of Lahorites and said that they had made a big decision after rejecting the narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The politically mature Lahorites will never accept the narrative of the PDM,” the prime minister had said while chairing a meeting of the spokespersons of the government.

 

