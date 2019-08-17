Massive blast hits Kabul wedding, at least 20 wounded: hospital

KABUL: At least 20 people were wounded in a blast at a Kabul wedding hall late Saturday, a local hospital said, as a government official circulated images showing what appeared to be many dead bodies.

“#Kabul #Afghanistan explosion in a hotel during a wedding party, about 20 patients arrived up to now at our hospital #masscasualty,” the Italian-run Emergency hospital of Kabul said on Twitter.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the blast occurred in a west Kabul wedding hall around 10:40 pm (1810 GMT). He shared on Facebook photos showing several apparent bodies inside a dining area.

Comments

comments