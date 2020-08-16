A video clip has emerged showing a massive cobra hiding in a moped’s engine.

Footage believed to be from some Indian neighbourhood shows the large snake lying curled up inside the front part of the vehicle. A man said to be snake-rescuer can be seen fiddling with the cobra to catch it with a number of people looking on.

He captures the snake, pulling it out of the scooter. The serpent was then left in a forest.

Earlier, a woman in the United States (US) state of Missouri was forced to pull over her vehicle on a highway after she found a snake inside her vehicle. The incident was narrated by the local police authority that helped the lady driver in removing the serpent from the car.

The entire episode posted on the Facebook account of Eureka Police department stated that the young lady driver was surprised by a snake working its way through the driver compartment and called hysterically asking for help.

