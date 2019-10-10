Suspected mastermind of Khanpur suicide blast apprehended

SUKKUR: Police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have arrested a suspected mastermind of Khanpur suicide explosion following an encounter near Sukkur, ARY News reported.

A CTD’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) said that the police, on a tip-off, carried out an operation on Shikarpur-Sukkur link road near sports complex and arrested a suspect affiliated with a banned outfit.

The officials said that the suspect had allegedly helped reach two suicide bombers to Eidgah ground in Khanpur in 2016. He said that four policemen among 16 people had been injured in the suicide blasts. The CTD recovered arms, ammunition and other things from the suspect.

Earlier on May 21, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested a facilitator of Data Darbar suicide attack in Lahore. Alleged facilitator, Mohsin Khan, had been arrested in a raid from Bhati Gate locality of Lahore, sources had said.

Mohsin Khan had been a native of Shabqadar in Charsadda district, sources had further said. According to sources Sadiqullah was entered in Pakistan on an Afghan passport. He had entered in Pakistan from Torkham border crossing on May 06, sources had said.

