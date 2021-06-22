Solution to viral mathematics problem stirs debate on ‘correct answer’

The correct answer to a mathematics problem of a possible online test has forced the netizens to scratch their head, besides also ensuing a debate if computers are still be considered equal to the human mind when it comes to logic.

The picture was shared on Twitter, featuring answers to a mathematic problem of a possible online test.

“The answer given by the person taking the test calculates Y’s value at 0.25X, but the computer calls the calculation wrong, giving the right answer as1/4X. If you have dealt with fractions in your math classes in school, you would know that 1/4 is equal to 0.25, however, the computer does not look quite convinced here or maybe it’s just not capable to look beyond the ‘fed’ answer.”

The reply section of the tweet has been flooded with reactions of users who thought that the answer given here was right. “THAT IS THE CORRECT ANSWER THERE THE SAME NUMBER IT’S JUST WRITTEN DIFFERENT,” wrote a user in support of the answer submitted by the person taking the online exam.

Neitizens seem to be divided over the answer with some saying that both answers were correct while others sharing as to why it is not correct. Here are some of the reactions:

THAT IS THE CORRECT ANSWER THERE THE SAME NUMBER IT’S JUST WRITTEN DIFFERENT — Vileplume Propaganda (@VileplumeGanda) June 19, 2021

It’s… kind of not correct. 1/4 is a much cleaner answer, while .25 opens the door to possible shenanigans (because it could be anything from .250 to .255.) — Iceclaw (@hdsmrt) June 20, 2021

