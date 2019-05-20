Matiari boat capsize incident: Bodies of six people fished out

MATIARI: Six bodies, who drowned in Indus River near Matiari district, Sindh, after their boat capsized, were fished-out on Monday, citing sources, ARY News reported.

On Saturday, at least 14 people, including women and children, drowned as their boat capsized in Indus River.

The rescue teams have safely rescued six persons from the Indus River and six bodies, while search for the bodies of a woman and a girl was underway.

The cause of the incident could not be ascertained, said the local police.

Meanwhile, rescue officials shifted the bodies to the hospital for identification and medico-legal requirements. Sources said that volunteers from nearby areas were also rushed to the place and took part in rescue and search operation.

Read more: Four died, 15 rescued as boat capsizes in Indus river

Last year on November 19, at least four people had been drowned , while 15 others rescued as a boat had capsized in Indus river near Saggiyoon in Khairpur district.

As per details of the incident, a woman and three children had been drowned to death, when a boat carrying nearly 20 villagers had capsized in Indus river near here.

