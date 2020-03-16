New schedule for Matric, Inter examinations, admissions approved

KARACHI: Education Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani on Monday announced the date for Matriculation and Intermediate examinations in Sindh on Monday after the regular schedule was changed amid prevalent coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Saeed Ghani in a press conference said that the examinations will now be held from June 15 to 30 for matriculation, whereas July 6 will be the starting date for intermediate exams.

The minister said that a steering committee on the matter which concluded its third meeting today has taken the decision under obvious dangers presented by the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Saeed Ghani also said that matriculation results will be announced on August 15 while results for Intermediate exams will be announced on December 15 and their new educational term would start from August 1.

New admissions will start from July 15 for 11th grade, the first year of intermediate. The admissions will be decided upon the results of 9th-grade examination results.

Those that pass the exams on August 15 will be enrolled to the next grade, 11th while those that fail the exams will re-appear for 10th-grade examinations.

Saeed Ghani also announced that no schools, private or government will be allowed to take an advanced fee, parents are obligated to pay the monthly fee to educational institutes on-time.

